Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.82, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TDS was $19.82, representing a -25.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.51 and a 15.37% increase over the 52 week low of $17.18.

TDS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports TDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -51.64%, compared to an industry average of -51.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tds Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 5.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TDS at 1.89%.

