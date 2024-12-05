Teleperformance upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Teleperformance (TLPFY) to Neutral from Underweight with an unchanged price target of EUR 90. The firm cites valuation for the upgrade.
