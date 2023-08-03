Teleperformance (TLPFF) Price Target Decreased by 11.13% to 285.34

The average one-year price target for Teleperformance (OTC:TLPFF) has been revised to 285.34 / share. This is an decrease of 11.13% from the prior estimate of 321.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 167.81 to a high of 441.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.97% from the latest reported closing price of 149.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleperformance. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLPFF is 0.33%, a decrease of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 10,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPFF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 769K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPFF by 27.84% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 37.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLPFF by 14.68% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 508K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPFF by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPFF by 5.64% over the last quarter.

