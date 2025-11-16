Teleperformance SE (XTRA:RCF) Price Target Decreased by 10.20% to 110.25

The average one-year price target for Teleperformance SE (XTRA:RCF) has been revised to 110,25 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.20% from the prior estimate of 122,77 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70,68 € to a high of 154,30 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.65% from the latest reported closing price of 60,36 € / share.

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleperformance SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCF is 0.22%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 10,928K shares.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 838K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCF by 11.41% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 809K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 31.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCF by 39.81% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 784K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCF by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 771K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCF by 20.74% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 511K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCF by 13.30% over the last quarter.

