Teleperformance raises 2021 revenue growth target on digital boom

April 12 (Reuters) - French outsourcing group Teleperformance SE TEPRF.PA raised its 2021 revenue growth outlook on Monday, citing strong sales momentum supported by faster digitalisation of working practices in the post-pandemic economy.

Teleperformance, which employs more than 380,000 call centre workers worldwide, now expects to report like-for-like revenue growth of at least 12% this year, versus an earlier projection of 9%.

It also reported 35.9% like-for-like sales growth at 1.7 billion euros ($2.02 billion) for the first three months of the year in an unscheduled earnings release, saying it had seen growth especially in continental Europe and Latin America.

"This excellent quarterly performance confirms the positive trends observed in the second half of 2020 despite the uncertainties associated with the global health crisis," Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said in the statement.

The group, whose customers include global giants such as Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, Facebook Inc FB.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, said in February it expected the digital shift in workplaces to outlast COVID-19 lockdowns.

($1 = 0.8414 euros)

