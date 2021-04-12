Teleperformance Q1 LFL Revenue Up 35.9%; Raises Revenue Growth Target - Quick Facts

Markets

Teleperformance Q1 LFL Revenue Up 35.9%; Raises Revenue Growth Target

(RTTNews) - Teleperformance Group (TLPFF.PK) reported consolidated revenue of 1.71 billion euros for the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 35.9% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (like-for-like) and up 26.6% as reported.

Teleperformance has raised its full-year 2021 revenue growth guidance. The company now expects at least 12% like-for-like revenue growth, revised from the prior target of, at least 9%. The Group also confirmed its objective of achieving an EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 14%.

