News & Insights

Teleperformance launches 3 bln euro offer for Majorel

April 26, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Teleperformance TEPRF.PA intends to buy rival Majorel MAJ.AS for 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), the French call centres operator said on Wednesday.

Teleperformance is offering 30 euros per Majorel share, with an option for the latter's shareholders to receive Teleperformance shares at an exchange ratio of 0.1382.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman )

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com; Gdansk Newsroom: +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.