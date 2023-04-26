Teleperformance launches 3 bln euro offer for Majorel

April 26 (Reuters) - Teleperformance TEPRF.PA intends to buy rival Majorel MAJ.AS for 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), the French call centres operator said on Wednesday.

Teleperformance is offering 30 euros per Majorel share, with an option for the latter's shareholders to receive Teleperformance shares at an exchange ratio of 0.1382.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

