Teleperformance launches 3 bln euro offer for call centre group Majorel

Adds details on capital increase, outlook, comments, updates share moves

April 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Teleperformance TEPRF.PA dropped over 14% in early Wednesday trade after the French outsourcing and call centre group said it intends to buy rival Majorel MAJ.AS for 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion).

The group, which employs more than 420,000 call centre workers worldwide, plans to raise 2.05 billion euros through a highly dilutive capital hike to entirely fund the acquisition.

Shares in Luxembourg-based Majorel were up about 39% as the stock adjusted to the offer.

The merger, which is subject to regulatory approval, would create a digital business with annual revenues of about 12 billion dollars and operations in the Americas, Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Teleperformance said in a statement.

"Thanks to the complementary capabilities of our two groups, clients will benefit from a unified leading, high-quality force operating in all the key markets around the world," the group's chief executive Daniel Julien said.

The call centre expects the merger to speed up by two years its revenue goal of 10 billion euros previously set for 2025, with material synergies worth between 100 and 150 million euros.

The announcement follows a $4.8 billion merger deal between U.S.-based competitor Concentrix Corp CNXC.O and French firm Webhelp in March.

Majority shareholders in Majorel, Bertelsmann BTGGg.F and Saham, have irrevocably committed to tender their shares, Teleperformance said in a statement.

"Bertelsmann is proud to have shaped Majorel with our partner Saham and to now take this strategic step to sell its shares in Majorel to Teleperformance," Bertelsmann chief executive Thomas Rabe said in a statement.

Teleperformance is offering 30 euros per Majorel share, with an option for the latter's shareholders to receive Teleperformance shares at an exchange ratio of 0.1382.

"With the top 10 players in the CX-industry combining <30% of total revenues of the outsourced CX-market the market is still competitive. We thus do not expect material regulatory hurdles for the deal," an analyst said, adding that the offer price is not far away from a fair value assumption of 34 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk, Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com; Gdansk Newsroom: +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.