Teleperformance (EPA:TEP) Price Target Decreased by 9.18% to 312.92

The average one-year price target for Teleperformance (EPA:TEP) has been revised to 312.92 / share. This is an decrease of 9.18% from the prior estimate of 344.57 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 222.20 to a high of 399.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.95% from the latest reported closing price of 154.95 / share.

Teleperformance Maintains 2.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleperformance. This is a decrease of 312 owner(s) or 86.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEP is 0.41%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.35% to 11,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 767K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 12.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 443K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 18.66% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 195K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 11.54% over the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 165K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

