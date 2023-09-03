Teleperformance (EPA:TEP) Price Target Decreased by 5.91% to 242.38

The average one-year price target for Teleperformance (EPA:TEP) has been revised to 242.38 / share. This is an decrease of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 257.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 399.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.60% from the latest reported closing price of 129.20 / share.

Teleperformance Maintains 3.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleperformance. This is an increase of 266 owner(s) or 604.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEP is 0.28%, a decrease of 21.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 278.57% to 9,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 769K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 27.84% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 601K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 37.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 14.68% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 539K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 508K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 459K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 31.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.