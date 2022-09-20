Telenor warns on 2022 profit due energy prices

Adds detail

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL warned on Tuesday that soaring energy prices had made it increasingly difficult to reach the company's target of unchanged earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 versus 2021.

Hit by soaring inflation and intense competition in many markets, the telecom operator's share price is down 27% year-to-date, closing on Monday at a 10-year low.

The company in a strategy update announced a new structure with closer cooperation among its Nordic businesses and the potential for an initial public offering of its Asian holding company.

Telenor, which has 175 million customers in eight countries across the Nordic region and Asia, in recent years sought to cut costs and boost its cash flow to make room for higher dividends and 5G investments.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.