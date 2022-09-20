Telenor warns on 2022 profit due energy prices

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL warned on Tuesday that soaring energy prices had made it increasingly difficult to reach the company's target of unchanged earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 versus 2021.

