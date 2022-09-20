TEL

Telenor warns on 2022 profit due energy prices

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Norway's Telenor warned on Tuesday that soaring energy prices had made it increasingly difficult to reach the company's target of unchanged earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 versus 2021. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen) ((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70)) nL8N30Q3QR

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL warned on Tuesday that soaring energy prices had made it increasingly difficult to reach the company's target of unchanged earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2022 versus 2021.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters