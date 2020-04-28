Telenor warns on 2020 revenue, profit despite solid Q1

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL warned on Tuesday that 2020 revenue and earnings will fall short of the telecom firm's own guidance, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, while posting first-quarter operating profits slightly ahead of forecasts.

January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) rose 13.7% year-on-year to 14.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.34 billion), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average expected profits of 13.81 billion.

($1=10.5186 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.