Telenor warns on 2020 revenue, profit despite solid Q1

Norway's Telenor warned on Tuesday that 2020 revenue and earnings will fall short of the telecom firm's own guidance, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, while posting first-quarter operating profits slightly ahead of forecasts.

January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) rose 13.7% year-on-year to 14.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.34 billion), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average expected profits of 13.81 billion.

($1=10.5186 Norwegian crowns)

