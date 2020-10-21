Telenor Turns To Profit In Q3; Updates FY20 Organic EBITDA Growth View

(RTTNews) - Norwegian telecom company Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 4.53 billion Norwegian kroner, compared to last year's loss of 679 million kroner.

EBITDA before other income and other expenses grew to 14.57 billion kroner from 13.13 billion kroner a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 48.6 percent from 46.2 percent last year.

EBITDA increased 4 percent organically.

Revenues increased to 30.01 billion kroner from prior year's 28.42 billion kroner. Organically, revenues dropped 2.3 percent. In the quarter, Telenor reported a 2 percent decline in subscription and traffic revenues due to a continued roaming shortfall and lower sales in Asia

Looking ahead, Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group said, " We now experience a stronger EBITDA development and adjust our full year 2020 outlook to low single digit organic EBITDA growth whereas we maintain the low single digit percent decline in subscription and traffic revenue and capex to sales around 13 percent."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.