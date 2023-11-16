Telenor To Sell Telenor Satellite To Norwegian Govt's Space Norway For NOK 2.36 Bln

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK), a Norwegian Telecom major, Thursday said it entered into an agreement to sell its unit Telenor Satellite to Space Norway, owned by Norwegian Government, for 2.36 billion Norwegian kroner on an enterprise value basis.

Telenor Satellite is a European satellite operator that covers the European, Middle East and North African (EMEA) market with broadcasting and data communication services.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Norwegian Parliament. Closing of the transaction is expected in January 2024.

Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre said the government will propose to the Parliament to provide Space Norway the required capital to finance the acquisition of Telenor Satellite.

Telenor and Space Norway have already signed a letter of intent regarding a strategic partnership and possible joint business development initiatives.

Dan Ouchterlony, EVP and Head of Telenor Amp, said, "With Space Norway, Telenor Satellite will have an industrial owner who has the right competence and who will prioritise the required financial resources to realise the company's potential."

Dag Stolan, CEO at Space Norway, added that the combination of Space Norway's partly governmental customers and Telenor Satellite's commercial customer base will give the new company a strong platform to grow the business in both sectors.

