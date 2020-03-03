Telenor to see revenue growth, cost cuts as 5G accelerates

Adds detail on revenue, cost forecasts

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL will see revenue growth of up to 2% per year until 2022 while continuing to slash costs as it rolls out 5G telecoms networks, the company said on Tuesday.

"Solid growth opportunities in emerging Asia, and the strong customer demand for adjacent services in the Nordics is expected to be supportive of revenue growth," Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said as Telenor laid out its 2020-2022 strategy.

Revenue from subscriptions and telecoms traffic on its networks is forecast to grow in a range of 0%-2% per year over this period, while net operating expenses will by reduced by 1%-3% annually, the Oslo-listed firm said.

Telenor, which has 186 million customers in nine countries across northern Europe and Asia, in the last three years sought to cut costs and boost its cash flow to make room for bigger dividends.

But the 5G network build-out should not increase its overall investment as a percentage of revenue, the company said as it maintained a goal of keeping capital expenditure at around 15% of sales.

Telenor in late January posted a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit and said its underlying earnings would grow by between 2% and 4% in 2020 after declining last year.

