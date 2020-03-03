Telenor to see revenue growth, cost cuts as 5G accelerates

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL will see moderate growth in revenue and earnings in coming years as the company continues to slash costs and rolls out 5G telecoms networks, it said on Tuesday

"Solid growth opportunities in emerging Asia, and the strong customer demand for adjacent services in the Nordics is expected to be supportive of revenue growth," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said as Telenor laid out its strategy to 2022.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

