Telenor To Divest 30% Of New Telenor Fiber In Norway

(RTTNews) - Norwegian telecom company Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN) Friday said it has reached an agreement to divest 30 percent of its newly established company, Telenor Fiber AS, in Norway to a consortium led by KKR, investing through its Core Infrastructure strategy.

The consortium includes Oslo Pensjonsforsikring as a co-investor.

The agreed sales price represents an enterprise value for the Norwegian fibre business of NOK 36.1 billion, resulting in proceeds of around NOK 10.8 billion to Telenor. The business generated a proforma EBITDA of NOK 1.7 billion in 2021.

Telenor maintains control in the company with 70 percent of the shares. The transaction is expected to be completed early 2023.

The move comes after Telenor initiated a process of evaluating the establishment of a passive fibre infrastructure ownership company with a minority co-investor.

The company said the newly established company is its subsidiary, which will be a part of the Infrastructure business area. The company will own the passive fibre assets in Norway. This includes 130,000 km of cables, connecting upwards of 560,000 homes.

The company's assets will be transferred from Telenor Norway in a demerger process prior to completion of the deal. Telenor Norge will be the company's only customer and all operational processes remain under full Telenor control.

Telenor intends to use parts of the proceeds for share buybacks to mitigate the effects of the new minority interests.

