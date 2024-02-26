News & Insights

Telenor Ties-up With Nvidia To Boost AI Across Nordic With NOK 100 Mln Initial Investment

February 26, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN), a Norwegian telecomm company, announced on Monday that it is collaborating with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), a technology company, to bring AI across the Nordic region, to transform its internal operations, communication networks, and create new AI opportunities and partnerships with startups, enterprises, and government entities.

In the initial year of collaboration, Telenor plans to invest around NOK 100 million in Nvidia infrastructure to drive AI adoption for its internal consumption and external business customers' needs.

The intended investment reflects Telenor's ambition to lead in the AI space as a tech-driven telco.

The collaboration will offer Telenor access to the latest Nvidia hardware and AI enterprise software to help drive Telenor's AI ambitions and support a number of AI use cases across Telenor's operations.

The AI centre, to be built in Norway, would leverage Telenor's next-generation data centres, as well as Nvidia AI platforms to create highly efficient solutions.

