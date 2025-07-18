Is Telenor (TELNY) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Telenor ASA (TELNY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Telenor ASA is one of 109 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Telenor ASA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TELNY's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TELNY has returned 40.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 9.1% on average. This means that Telenor ASA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tele2 (TLTZY). The stock is up 52.7% year-to-date.

In Tele2's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Telenor ASA is a member of the Diversified Communication Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.8% so far this year, so TELNY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Tele2 falls under the Wireline Non-US industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #9. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29%.

Telenor ASA and Tele2 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.