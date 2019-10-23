Telenor still studying deals after failed Axiata M&A -CEO

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Telenor TEL.OL is still interested in potential mergers and acquisitions following the failed merger of its Asian business with Malaysia's Axiata AXIA.KL, the Norwegian telecoms firm said on Wednesday.

"We will be looking at value creating opportunities," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference call.

He declined to elaborate on what those opportunities could be.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

