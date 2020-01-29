Telenor Q4 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Norwegian telecom company Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders increased to 1.95 billion Norwegian kroner from last year's 1.21 billion kroner.

Organic EBITDA growth was 4.6 percent in the quarter.

Revenues grew to 31.81 billion kroner from 27.07 billion kroner last year. Organic revenue growth was 2.9 percent. The company noted that subscription and traffic revenues increased by two percent.

Further, the Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend of 8.70 kroner per share for 2019, to be declared by the Annual General Meeting on May 11.

The proposed dividend shall be split into two tranches of 4.40 kroner and 4.30 kroner per share, to be paid in May and October 2020 respectively, and represents a 4 percent increase from 2018.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects organic subscription and traffic revenue growth of zero to two percent and organic EBITDA growth of two to four percent.

