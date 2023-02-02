Telenor Q4 profit beats forecast, dividend lags

Adds detail

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor TEL.OL on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly above expectations and said it expected continued growth in 2023 in service revenues and core profits in its Nordic business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December was flat year-on-year at 10.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.02 billion), while analysts on average had expected 9.9 billion crowns.

Telenor proposed a dividend for 2022 of 9.40 crowns per share, up from a year-ago 9.30 crowns, while the median analyst forecast was for 9.60 crowns.

"The (fourth) quarter represents significant progress on our new strategic roadmap towards 2025," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

"Mobile service revenues in Telenor Nordics increased by 5%, demonstrating the growth potential in the region," he added.

Telenor expects its Nordic business to show low to mid single-digit growth for both service revenues and EBITDA this year, while capital expenditure in the Nordics is expected to be around 17% of revenues.

The operator, which has about 158 million customers across the Nordic region and Asia, announced in September last year it mulled a potential listing of its Asian unit.

