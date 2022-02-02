Telenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL said on Wednesday it expects its earnings to be largely flat or slightly higher in 2022 compared to last year as it posted quarterly profits below forecasts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December fell 6.5% year-on-year to 11.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.33 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 12.2 billion.

($1 = 8.8256 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.