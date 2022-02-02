TEL

Telenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings

Norway's Telenor said on Wednesday it expects its earnings to be largely flat or slightly higher in 2022 compared to last year as it posted quarterly profits below forecasts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December fell 6.5% year-on-year to 11.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.33 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 12.2 billion.

($1 = 8.8256 Norwegian crowns)

