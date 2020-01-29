Telenor Q4 beats forecasts, sees 2-4% earnings growth in 2020

OSLO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday and predicted its underlying earnings will revert to growth in 2020 after last year's decline, the telecoms company said.

The firm's October-December profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) rose 17 percent year-on-year to 11.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.33 billion), while analysts on average expected profits of 11.68 billion.

($1 = 8.9769 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.