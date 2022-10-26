Telenor Q3 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Maintains FY22 Outlook

Markets

(RTTNews) - Norwegian telecom company Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders declined to 1.55 billion Norwegian Kroner from last year's 2.64 billion kroner.

Net income was impacted by currency losses of 2.4 billion kroner.

EBITDA before other income and other expenses grew to 13.06 billion kroner from prior year's 12.86 billion kroner. Organic EBITDA growth was 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 45.9 percent from 46.9 percent a year ago.

Revenues increased to 28.43 billion kroner from 27.41 billion kroner last year. Organic revenue growth was 4.5 percent, and organic service revenue growth was 2.5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Telenor maintained the expectation of low single digit growth in service revenues, as well as the outlook of organic EBITDA around last year's level.

