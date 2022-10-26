Telenor Q3 gets surprise boost from one-off gain in Pakistan

Adds quotes, background

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor TEL.OL on Wednesday reported third-quarter core earnings above forecasts thanks to a one-off gain in Pakistan and reiterated that its full-year profit was expected to be in line with last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September rose 1.6% year-on-year to 13.06 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.26 billion), while analysts on average had expected 12.51 billion crowns.

The operator, which has around 175 million customers in eight countries across the Nordic region and Asia, last month issued a profit warning for 2022 citing spiralling energy costs.

"For the Group, high energy prices, especially in Norway, Denmark and Pakistan, continue to be a headwind," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, the negative effects are, this quarter, countered by a reversal of sim tax provision in Pakistan."

The company last month also announced a restructuring of its Nordic business and a potential listing of its Asian unit.

