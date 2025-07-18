Markets

Telenor Q2 Net Income Rises

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TEQ.F), Friday reported second-quarter financial results, revealing net income of NOK 3,725 million to its equity holders, compared to NOK 2,540 million last year.

Earnings from total operations were NOK 2.72 per share compared to NOK 1.83 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was NOK 9,318 million versus NOK 8,790 million last year.

Total revenues for the quarter stood at NOK 20,315 million versus NOK 19,936 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects low single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues and high single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA in the Nordics for the fiscal year 2025.

Currentlt, Telenor's stock is trading at 13.39 euros, up 0.68 percent on the Frankfurt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.