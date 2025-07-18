Telenor Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TEQ.F), Friday reported second-quarter financial results, revealing net income of NOK 3,725 million to its equity holders, compared to NOK 2,540 million last year.

Earnings from total operations were NOK 2.72 per share compared to NOK 1.83 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was NOK 9,318 million versus NOK 8,790 million last year.

Total revenues for the quarter stood at NOK 20,315 million versus NOK 19,936 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects low single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues and high single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA in the Nordics for the fiscal year 2025.

Currentlt, Telenor's stock is trading at 13.39 euros, up 0.68 percent on the Frankfurt.

