Telenor Q2 EBITDA Before Other Items Rises; Service Revenues Up 1.5% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported a second quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of 1.11 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to profit of 2.19 billion Kroner, prior year. The company noted that its result was impacted by currency losses of 2.3 billion Kroner and the impairment related to Pakistan. Reported EBITDA before other items was 12.5 billion Kroner, an increase of 1.2%. Organic EBITDA increased by 0.3%, for the quarter.

Revenues were 28.04 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to 27.16 billion Kroner, last year. Organic revenue growth was 2.2%, for the quarter. Organic service revenue growth was 1.5%.

For 2022, the company expects low single digit growth in organic service revenues, organic EBITDA around 2021 level.

