Telenor Q1 EBITDA Before Other Items Declines; Service Revenues Stable - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of 6.6 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to a loss of 3.89 billion Norwegian Kroner, prior year. EBITDA before other income and other expenses declined to 11.66 billion kroner from 12.21 billion kroner. Organic EBITDA decreased by 2.49%, for the quarter. The company said its EBITDA was negatively affected by the copper decommissioning in Norway which is in its final year.

Total reported revenues declined to 27.01 billion Norwegian Kroner from 27.52 billion kroner, last year. This was a result of the negative currency movements. Organic revenue growth was 0.5%, for the period. Service revenues remained stable on an organic basis, the company said.

