Telenor Q1 earnings lag forecasts, repeats outlook

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor TEL.OL on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings below expectations and reiterated its financial guidance.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March was flat year-on-year at 8.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($755.92 million), while analysts on average had expected 10.1 billion crowns.

Telenor repeated it expects its Nordic business to show low-to-mid single-digit growth for both service revenues and EBITDA this year, while capital expenditure in the Nordics is expected to be around 17% of revenues.

"We will continue with our Nordic modernisation agenda to drive profitable growth," CEO Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

The operator, which has about 158 million customers across the Nordic region and Asia, announced in September last year it mulled a potential listing of its Asian unit.

Last year it completed a $15 billion merger to form a telecoms leader in Malaysia and completed a $8.6 billion deal in Thailand in March this year.

Both its Malaysian and Thai units are now listed under discontinued operations.

($1 = 10.7154 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

