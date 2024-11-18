Telenor price target raised to NOK 145 from NOK 140 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Tsui raised the firm’s price target on Telenor (TELNY) to NOK 145 from NOK 140 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
