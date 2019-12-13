US Markets

Telenor picks Ericsson for Norway 5G, scaling back Huawei

Victoria Klesty Reuters
2019-12-13

Telenor has picked Sweden's Ericsson as the key technology provider for its fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network in Norway, it said on Friday, scaling back the role of China's Huawei [HWT.UL] after a decade of collaboration over 4G.

Fearing high-tech espionage, and battling with China over trade, the United States has pushed NATO allies such as Norway to exclude Huawei from lucrative 5G deals, and the Norwegian security services also warned against the firm.

