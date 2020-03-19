Telenor Names Tone Bachke CFO, Jørgen Rostrup Asia Head, Effective May 1

(RTTNews) - Norwegian telecom company Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN) announced Thursday that appointment of Tone Hegland Bachke as Chief Financial Officer, effective from May 1. She succeeds Jørgen Arentz Rostrup, who is appointed as the Head of unified Asia business, effective May 1.

Bachke, aged 47, will join Telenor's Group Executive Management team and report to Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group. Bachke holds the position as Head of Group Treasury in Telenor since September 2018. She has previously held various CFO positions, including CFO of Kistefos as well as CEO of Implenia Norge.

Bachke will be based at the Telenor Group headquarters in Fornebu. Telenor has now initiated the process of recruiting her replacement as Head of Group Treasury.

Rostrup will be based in a regional Hub in Singapore and will work actively with the CEOs of the five Telenor companies in Asia. Rostrup will report directly to Brekke and continue as part of the Group Executive Management.

Rostrup joined Telenor Group in 2016 as CFO.

Further, the company announced that Albern Murty and Irfan Khan will continue as CEOs in Malaysia and Pakistan, respectively. From May 1, Digi CEO Albern Murty and Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Khan will step out of their current roles as heads of the clusters "Developed Asia" and "Emerging Asia" on the Group Executive Management, and will remain CEOs of their respective companies.

