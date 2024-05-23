News & Insights

Telenor Names Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer President & CEO, Succeeding Sigve Brekke

May 23, 2024

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN), a Norwegian telecomm major, Thursday announced the appointment of Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer as new President & CEO.

Fasmer is succeeding Sigve Brekke, who is stepping down on December 1 after more than 9 years in the roles. Brekke has been CEO of Telenor since August 2015, and has a contract that stipulates retirement at the end of 2024.

Fasmer is currently the CEO in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, which is in the process of executing on the largest Norwegian banking merger in 25 years. She has previously been a Group EVP of the insurance company Fremtind Forsikring, as well as a Group EVP in DNB Bank as Head of Corporate Banking.

