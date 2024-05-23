Telenor Names Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer President & CEO, Succeeding Sigve Brekke

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN), a Norwegian telecomm major, Thursday announced the appointment of Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer as new President & CEO.

Fasmer is succeeding Sigve Brekke, who is stepping down on December 1 after more than 9 years in the roles. Brekke has been CEO of Telenor since August 2015, and has a contract that stipulates retirement at the end of 2024.

Fasmer is currently the CEO in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, which is in the process of executing on the largest Norwegian banking merger in 25 years. She has previously been a Group EVP of the insurance company Fremtind Forsikring, as well as a Group EVP in DNB Bank as Head of Corporate Banking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.