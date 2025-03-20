Telenor & Jotta Merge for a Secure European Cloud Storage Alternative

Telenor ASA TELNY recently merged its cloud business with Jotta AS. The newly formed company, which will operate as an all-Norwegian cloud storage provider, aims to challenge international players while prioritizing data security, privacy and sustainability. With this merger, Jottacloud and Min Sky (Telenor’s existing cloud storage service) will be strengthened by combining cutting-edge technology, expertise, and infrastructure from both companies.

Key Takeaways of the Telenor-Jotta Merger

Both Telenor Software Lab and Jotta AS have deep expertise in the cloud storage industry. Telenor’s Min Sky has provided automatic image backup solutions for Norwegian consumers for over 10 years, while Jottacloud has become one of Europe’s top cloud storage providers. The joint venture between Telenor Amp and Jotta’s parent company, Hawk Infinity, will be structured as a 50/50 ownership model, ensuring equal investment and commitment from both sides.



With artificial intelligence playing a key role in the future of cloud storage, the merger ensures that both Min Sky and Jottacloud will continue to evolve with cutting-edge features. The new Norwegian cloud storage company will serve more than two million active customers and project revenues of around NOK 200 million in 2025. The company’s enterprise value is estimated at NOK 1.5 billion, reflecting synergies in operational efficiencies and storage costs.



After the merger is finalized, all data from Min Sky and Jottacloud will be consolidated within Jottacloud’s Norwegian data centers to strengthen data security and the company’s commitment to user privacy. The deal awaits approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2025.



Synergies in AI-driven product development solidifies Telenor’s position as an innovator in cloud storage. In March 2025, TELNY and its partner ecosystem unveiled the 5G Solutions Lab, a cutting-edge 5G test facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. This test facility is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered industrial solutions using the advanced capabilities of 5G. The initiative is aimed at enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and enhanced operational efficiencies for businesses across industries.

