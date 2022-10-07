US Markets
KKR

Telenor in $1 bln deal to sell 30% stake in Norway broadband unit

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Norway's Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm KKR and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring.

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring.

($1 = 10.7515 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKRTEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular