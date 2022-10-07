Telenor in $1 bln deal to sell 30% stake in Norway broadband unit

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring.

($1 = 10.7515 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

