Telenor Enters Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN), a telecommunications company across the Nordics and Asia, has signed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to advance the company's digital capabilities. Telenor is exploring how to leverage Google Cloud's expertise in data management, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and the company's infrastructure, to bring together the complimentary technologies to Telenor's customers. The collaboration also targets to support customers and industries to face their digital transformation challenges.

Telenor and Google Cloud will collaborate to expand horizontal and vertical services through joint go-to-market activities. The companies will develop new modern industry solutions and services, and drive cost efficiencies.

