Telenor books $780 mln Myanmar impairment due security situation

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL said on Tuesday it had written off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country's deteriorating security and human rights situation.

"We have fully impaired Telenor Myanmar with an amount of NOK 6.5 billion ($783 million)," the company said in a statement.

Telenor's mobile internet network services in the country, where it has operated since 2014, remain restricted following the military seizing political control in a coup on Feb. 1.

"We see an irregular, uncertain, and deeply concerning situation," Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

"Due to the worsening of economic and business environment outlook and a deteriorating security and human rights situation, we see limited prospects of improvement going forward," he said.

Telenor's overall adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March fell 8% year-on-year to 13 billion Norwegian crowns, while analysts in a poll on average had expected 13.1 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

