Telenor books $780 mln Myanmar impairment due security situation

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL said on Tuesday it had written off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country's deteriorating security and human rights situation.

"We have fully impaired Telenor Myanmar with an amount of NOK 6.5 billion ($783 million)," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

