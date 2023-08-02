Telenor ASA (TELNF) Price Target Increased by 10.15% to 13.31

The average one-year price target for Telenor ASA (OTC:TELNF) has been revised to 13.31 / share. This is an increase of 10.15% from the prior estimate of 12.08 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.12 to a high of 16.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from the latest reported closing price of 11.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telenor ASA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELNF is 0.28%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 61,797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,386K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELNF by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,869K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELNF by 17.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,686K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELNF by 16.40% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELNF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

