Telenor ASA - ADR (TELNY) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 13.05

The average one-year price target for Telenor ASA - ADR (OTC:TELNY) has been revised to 13.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 12.14 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.94 to a high of 16.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.66% from the latest reported closing price of 10.64 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telenor ASA - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELNY is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 3,794K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PXWIX - Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund Institutional Class holds 1,003K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing a decrease of 27.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 5.59% over the last quarter.
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 924K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 21.41% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 21.20% over the last quarter.
PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELNY by 15.42% over the last quarter.
NQGAX - Nuveen NWQ Global Equity Income Fund holds 163K shares.
