Telenor Appoints Amol Phadke As Its New CTO

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY), a telecom company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Amol Phadke as its executive vice president and chief technological officer.

Phadke succeeds current CTO, Ruza Sabanovic, who will be the subject of another announcement in due course, the company noted.

As part of the changes to the leadership team, the company has also appointed Jorgen Arentz Rostrup as the Head of Telenor Nordics and executive vice president.

Petter-Borre Furberg is named the Head of Telenor Asia and executive vice president.

Phadke has over two decades of experience in the global telecom industry. He was the global general manager of the Telecom Industry Vertical in Google Cloud.

Currently, shares of Telenor are trading at 108.00 Norwegian Krone down 0.37% on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

