Telenor Announces Medium Term Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) said, the company's ambitions for the medium term 2020-2022 are: subscription and traffic revenue growth 0-2% per year; net opex reductions of 1-3% per year; and Capex to sales around 15%. The dividend and leverage policies remain unchanged.

"Continuing to modernise Telenor will be essential in order to stay relevant for the customers and be prepared for the future. Solid growth opportunities in Emerging Asia, and the strong customers demand for adjacent services in the Nordics is expected to be supportive of revenue growth," said Sigve Brekke, President and CEO.

