Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

Terje Solsvik Reuters
OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

