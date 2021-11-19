Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

