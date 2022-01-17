Telenor Agrees To Divest Its Stake In Digital Money Myanmar - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telenor Group (TELNY.PK, TELN) has agreed to sell its 51 percent share of Digital Money Myanmar Limited for $53 million to Yoma MFS Holdings Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Yoma Strategic. Yoma Strategic will become the largest and controlling shareholder of Digital Money Myanmar, or Wave Money.

Wave Money is a provider of money transfer and digital payment solutions in Myanmar. The company was launched in November 2016 as a joint venture between Yoma Bank and Telenor Group.

The agreement completes the divestment process announced in June 2020.

