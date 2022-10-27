US Markets
Telenet's quarterly core earnings miss estimates

Belgian telecoms company Telenet on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings below expectations, citing the impact of inflation, high energy prices, and tower-related lease payments.

The group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases (EBITDAal) of 312.7 million euros ($314.9 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, up 1% year-on-year but below analysts' median estimate of 320.7 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

Telenet reiterated its outlook for 2022.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

