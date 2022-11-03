US Markets
TNET

Telenet in talks with French telco Orange on network access deal

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

November 03, 2022 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Piotr Lipinski and Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Liberty Global's Telenet TNET.BR on Thursday said it was in talks with France's No. 1 telecoms company Orange ORAN.PAover a potential network access to Walloon cable operator VOO, which Orange plans to acquire.

The companies have reached a memorandum of understanding which will structure further negotiations, Telenet said in a statement. Orange was not immediately available for comment.

Orange last year announced its plans to buy a majority stake in the Belgian fixed line business from Nethys in a deal which then valued the firm at 1.8 billions euros.

The planned purchase - currently under European Union anti-trust review, a source has said - would give Orange control over the cable network in Belgium's French speaking Walloon region and part of the Brussels area.

The announced acquisition of 75% in VOO dealt a blow to Orange Belgium's local rival Telenet, which had not been selected to enter into talks.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski and Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNET
ORAN
LBTYA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter