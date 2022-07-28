Telenet first-half core profit dips on high inflation, energy prices

Adds details and background

July 28 (Reuters) - Telecom firm Telenet TNET.BR reported a 3% drop in first-half core profit on Thursday, citing the impact of inflationary pressures and soaring energy prices.

The group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 670.6 million euros ($684.1 million) for the six months ended June 30.

Net profit jumped 275% to 793.4 million euros, driven by the sale of Telenet's telecommunications tower business.

Last month, the Belgian company had finalised the sale to DigitalBridge for a total cash consideration of 745 million euros.

Shares of Telenet slipped around 10% last week after the telecom firm agreed to create a new infrastructure company, NetCo, along with network operator Fluvius to revamp their network.

Telenet will initially retain a 66.8% stake in NetCo, which is expected to launch by early 2023.

The associated upfront cost this financial year will amount to around 5 million euros, Telenet said, adding that the net proceeds of its tower assets' sale will support NetCo's infrastructure rollout.

Telenet confirmed its full-year outlook and expects a stronger second half both in terms of revenue and adjusted EBITDA, driven by price adjustments that came into effect in mid-June.

($1 = 0.9803 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

