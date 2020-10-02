Telenav Receives Go Private Proposal - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Telenav(r), Inc. (TNAV) confirmed the company has received a proposal from V99, a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, CEO of Telenav, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Telenav for $4.32 per share in cash in a "go private" deal.

The Telenav Board has formed a Special Committee consisting of independent directors. The Special Committee has retained independent financial and legal advisors to evaluate and consider the proposed deal. Telenav noted that the company's shareholders are advised to take no action at this time.

